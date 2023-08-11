World Minorities Day ‘Regressive policies being framed to appease violent forces’

LAHORE: Noted human rights activist on Thursday said that government should resolve the issues faced by the minorities on priority basis.

While addressing the seminar organised by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) in connection with the National Minorities Day Hina Jillani said that the regressive policies are being framed to appease the violent forces and mindset that inculcate hatred among citizens on the basis of their identity.

Barrister Aamir Hassan, a representative of the Pakistan Peoples Party said that the laws must not be inspired by religion to make the state affairs and religion separate as guaranteed by Jinnah in his speech on 11 August 1947. He said that the law to amend section 298-A passed by parliament is problematic, as it is likely to be misused to make blasphemy accusations.

Benazir Shah said that regrettably, political parties lack an understanding of human rights issues, and they seem to be non-serious about addressing the issues that minorities face. She also said that textbooks developed under single national curriculum of subjects: English, Urdu, and Social Science carry Islamic content, which should not be taught to religious minorities as guaranteed in Article 22(1) of the constitution of Pakistan. She further said that political parties must not surrender their power to those forces which use religion for their political gains, and prevent progressive policy actions.

A journalist and activist, Veengas said that the forced conversions and child marriages of minority girls are a sad reality; however, unfortunately, successive governments have failed to introduce preventive legislation to address the phenomenon of forced conversions. She added that the minor girls’ dreams matter and their spirits should not be murdered by forced conversion and underage marriage, so their rights need to be protected by the state.

Azhar Iqbal, a representative of the Jamaat-e-Islami said that the political parties need to prioritize the protection of minorities’ rights, and make efforts to enhance social cohesion in the society.

Ishtiaq Gohar, a representative of the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) said that forced faith conversion is against Islamic traditions, so is unacceptable. He added that the political parties must fulfil their promise, and take effective measures to address human rights issues affecting marginalized groups.

Speaking on the occasion, Peter Jacob, executive director CSJ said regrettably that the national assembly has passed a National Commission for Minorites Bill, 2023 without addressing its gaps, the onus is on the Senate to introduce amendments in the Bill to make the prospective minority rights body truly functional, and effective, independent, autonomous, and resourceful minority rights institution.

Wajahat Masood, Chairperson CSJ said that the political parties need to review their actions, as the laws introduced in haste under the influence of fundamental groups are difficult to be withdrawn.

The participants of the convention on National Minorities’ Day recall the vision of Quaid-e-Azam towards building a progressive and tolerant nation, presented in his inaugural address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on 11th August 1947. We emphasize vehemently the promotion of religious freedom and tolerance, equality of rights and non-discrimination for all, as a national aspiration.

