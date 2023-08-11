BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 10, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Pearl Sec.                   Azgard Nine                              411,000          8.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 411,000          8.00
Bawany Securities            Bal.Wheels                                 3,000        108.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   3,000        108.00
Akik Capital                 D.G.K.Cement                             500,000         58.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 500,000         58.10
Ghani Osman Sec.             Dawood Hercules                              500        117.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500        117.00
Pearl Sec.                   Dewan Cement                             503,000          5.54
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 503,000          5.54
Pearl Sec.                   Fauji Foods Ltd                          503,000          6.98
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 503,000          6.98
Pearl Sec.                   Ghani Glass Ltd                          136,500         27.49
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 136,500         27.49
MRA Securities               Hub Power Co.                              1,300         86.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,300         86.00
Pearl Sec.                   Ist.Capital Sec                          890,000          1.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 890,000          1.80
Pearl Sec.                   K-Electric Ltd.                          400,000          2.67
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 400,000          2.67
MRA Securities               Lalpir Power                              14,500         27.39
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  14,500         27.39
Sherman Sec.                 Maple Leaf                                50,000         33.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000         33.15
Sherman Sec.                 Nishat Power                                 500         21.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500         21.70
Topline Securities           Oil & Gas Dev.                             9,000        103.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   9,000        103.30
Sakarwala Capital            Pak Petroleum                                300         73.50
Akik Capital                                                          390,000         78.68
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 390,300         78.68
B&B Securities               Pak Reinsurance                          361,500          6.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 361,500          6.30
MRA Securities               The Searle Co.                             2,000         43.50
Akik Capital                                                          700,000         50.87
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 702,000         50.85
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                         4,876,100
===========================================================================================

