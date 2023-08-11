KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 10, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Pearl Sec. Azgard Nine 411,000 8.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 411,000 8.00 Bawany Securities Bal.Wheels 3,000 108.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 108.00 Akik Capital D.G.K.Cement 500,000 58.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 58.10 Ghani Osman Sec. Dawood Hercules 500 117.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 117.00 Pearl Sec. Dewan Cement 503,000 5.54 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 503,000 5.54 Pearl Sec. Fauji Foods Ltd 503,000 6.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 503,000 6.98 Pearl Sec. Ghani Glass Ltd 136,500 27.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 136,500 27.49 MRA Securities Hub Power Co. 1,300 86.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300 86.00 Pearl Sec. Ist.Capital Sec 890,000 1.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 890,000 1.80 Pearl Sec. K-Electric Ltd. 400,000 2.67 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 2.67 MRA Securities Lalpir Power 14,500 27.39 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,500 27.39 Sherman Sec. Maple Leaf 50,000 33.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 33.15 Sherman Sec. Nishat Power 500 21.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 21.70 Topline Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 9,000 103.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 103.30 Sakarwala Capital Pak Petroleum 300 73.50 Akik Capital 390,000 78.68 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 390,300 78.68 B&B Securities Pak Reinsurance 361,500 6.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 361,500 6.30 MRA Securities The Searle Co. 2,000 43.50 Akik Capital 700,000 50.87 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 702,000 50.85 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 4,876,100 ===========================================================================================

