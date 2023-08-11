KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 10, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Pearl Sec. Azgard Nine 411,000 8.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 411,000 8.00
Bawany Securities Bal.Wheels 3,000 108.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 108.00
Akik Capital D.G.K.Cement 500,000 58.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 58.10
Ghani Osman Sec. Dawood Hercules 500 117.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 117.00
Pearl Sec. Dewan Cement 503,000 5.54
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 503,000 5.54
Pearl Sec. Fauji Foods Ltd 503,000 6.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 503,000 6.98
Pearl Sec. Ghani Glass Ltd 136,500 27.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 136,500 27.49
MRA Securities Hub Power Co. 1,300 86.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,300 86.00
Pearl Sec. Ist.Capital Sec 890,000 1.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 890,000 1.80
Pearl Sec. K-Electric Ltd. 400,000 2.67
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 2.67
MRA Securities Lalpir Power 14,500 27.39
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,500 27.39
Sherman Sec. Maple Leaf 50,000 33.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 33.15
Sherman Sec. Nishat Power 500 21.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 21.70
Topline Securities Oil & Gas Dev. 9,000 103.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 103.30
Sakarwala Capital Pak Petroleum 300 73.50
Akik Capital 390,000 78.68
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 390,300 78.68
B&B Securities Pak Reinsurance 361,500 6.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 361,500 6.30
MRA Securities The Searle Co. 2,000 43.50
Akik Capital 700,000 50.87
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 702,000 50.85
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 4,876,100
===========================================================================================
