HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open again Thursday following more losses in New York as traders grow nervous ahead of US July consumer inflation data due later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.63 percent, or 121.03 points, to 19,125.00.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.28 points, to 3,242.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.15 percent, or 3.13 points, to 2,035.65.