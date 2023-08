BENGALURU: Indian shares opened slightly lower Thursday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision, where the central bank is widely seen as holding key rates steady.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.18% at 19598, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.17% to 65,885.99 at 9:15 a.m. IST.

The RBI’s rate decision will be announced at 10:00 a.m. IST.