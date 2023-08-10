Message from Mohammad Zubair Motiwala, Chairman Businessmen Group and Chief Executive TDAP

TEXT: It is truly commendable that the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has successfully organized its Export Trophy Awards Ceremony to recognize the hard work and efforts being done by Karachi-based exporters who deserve to be appreciated as they continue to fetch the desperately needed exports for the country in an extremely challenging environment wherein, the cost of doing business has sky-rocketed.

I would like to pay glowing tribute to Honorable Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Information Mariam Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Petroleum Division Dr. Musadik Malik, senior bureaucrats, high officials, awards recipients and all the businessmen & industrial for participating in KCCI’s Export Trophy Awards Ceremony which, undoubtedly, made it a memorable event for all of us.

After listening to the grievances being faced by business community of Karachi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif immediately ordered the relevant ministries and departments to hold consultations with KCCI so that all the issues being faced by business community could be amicably resolved. Subsequently, a series of meetings were held within a few days with Federal Secretary Energy (Power Division) Rashid Mehmood Langrial, Additional Secretary (In-Charge) Industries & Production Momin Agha, Senior Officials from FBR, SBP, Customs and other departments who were directed by PM House to visit KCCI on August 2, 2023 prior to a meeting scheduled with honorable Prime Minister on same day at Dockyard. After listening to our feedback about all these meetings held in the morning, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Governor State Bank to immediately hold a meeting with KCCI delegation in order to address their concerns and satisfy KCCI’s leadership whereas Chairman FBR was also directed to visit Karachi Chamber on August 4, 2023 to resolve the issues being faced by the taxpayers. I must say that I am really impressed to see the resolve exhibited by our Prime Minister as I have never seen such prompt directives issued by any Prime Minister during almost three decades of my trade politics. We hope that all the assurances and decisions taken during these meetings will be implemented in letter and spirit to create an enabling business environment.

As far as KCCI’s Export Trophy Awards are concerned, these awards play a pivotal role in promoting competitiveness in all fields of life. These enhance the confidence of individuals and organizations by recognizing their hard work. These awards are a symbol of pride both at the national and international level which not only promote the image of winners in international market but also play a significant role in positive portrayal of our city.

In my opinion, KCCI’s Export Trophy Awards are really important in the era of globalization and competitiveness, where the success of any nation depends upon new ideas, creative plans, cutting edge innovations and inventions. These concepts are mostly found in knowledge-based economies as historically proven to be the primary cause of economic prosperity of all Nations. I expect that these awards will serve to cultivate a healthy competition in all sectors of the economy to encourage quality, high standards and a firm commitment to improve productivity, leading to harness new markets besides meeting the international challenges.

I congratulate KCCI in its devotion and sincere efforts to promote talent of the country. I also extend my heartiest felicitations to all award winners on their outstanding performance and contribution in economic development of the country. I hope that these individuals and organizations will continue their efforts for the prosperity of Pakistan.

