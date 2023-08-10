Jazz, UNDP collaborate to promote women-led social innovation

ISLAMABAD: Jazz, Pakistan’s largest digital operator, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have launched the Women Initiative in Social Entrepreneurship (WISE)to promote women-led social innovation in Pakistan.

The WISE Bootcamps, registrations for which are open now, aimto empower 400 women social entrepreneurs across 12 cities of Pakistan with essential business knowledge and skills to manage sustainable social enterprises.

To strengthen the start-up ecosystem in Pakistan, in 2020, Jazz and UNDP partnered to launch SDG Bootcamps to promote social innovation and entrepreneurship by youth in Pakistan. The SDG Bootcamps engaged 401 participants, 40% of them being women entrepreneurs. The solutions addressed by these enterprises included climate action, health, and digital transformation.

“WISE is aimed at empowering Pakistani women by creating opportunities for financial and digital inclusion for the women and youth,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz. “This outcome resonates well with Jazz’s purpose of improving the lives and livelihoods of women in Pakistan through technology.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023