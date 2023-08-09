BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.46%)
Wozniacki makes triumphant return to reach Montreal second round

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 10:38am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Caroline Wozniacki, in her first competitive match after more than three years away to start a family, cruised by Australian qualifier Kimberly Birrell 6-2 6-2 in Montreal on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Canadian Open.

The Danish wildcard, who announced in June that she was coming out of retirement, showed great anticipation, movement and shot selection throughout the 97-minute match that made it look as though she had never left the sport.

Wozniacki received a warm welcome when she walked on to the Montreal court, with the Neil Diamond song “Sweet Caroline” blaring through the speakers and a “Welcome Back Caro” sign in French lining part of the upper seating level.

“I felt the love,” Wozniacki told reporters. “The fans as well really were for me, and I had a blast out there, and it was really nice to be back out on a court where I have amazing memories.”

The 33-year-old Wozniacki dropped the opening game on her serve but then built up a 3-1 lead and wrapped up the frame in 42 minutes when world number 115 Birrell committed three double faults while serving to extend the set.

Birrell stepped up the pressure in the second set, which was on serve until Wozniacki took advantage of some untimely double faults by the Australian to pull ahead 4-2.

From there, Wozniacki never looked back, ultimately sealing the win on her first match point when she sent a backhand to the open court.

Up next for Wozniacki will be a clash with ninth-seeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova, the Wimbledon champion, who eased past Mayar Sherif of Egypt 6-4 6-2.

Wozniacki, citing her desire to start a family with her husband, former NBA player David Lee, retired from tennis after the 2020 Australian Open.

She has since given birth to two children, Olivia and James.

The Dane is the latest Grand Slam champion to return to competitive tennis after becoming a mother, a list that includes Serena Williams, Kim Clijsters - who won three Grand Slams after starting a family - and Victoria Azarenka.

Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, has also been given wild cards to compete in next week’s Cincinnati Open and the Aug. 28-Sept. 10 US Open.

In a battle of recent champions, Italy’s Camila Giorgi overpowered Bianca Andreescu 6-3 6-2 despite a crowd that was firmly in the Canadian’s corner.

Giorgi’s booming backhand and precise serving proved too much to handle for the 2019 champion, who was hampered by a thigh injury that required a visit to the court by a physiotherapist.

Next up for Giorgi, who claimed the title in 2021, is seventh seed Petra Kvitova, who was given a first round bye.

Giorgi and the Czech two-time Grand Slam champion have split their four previous meetings. Azarenka withdrew prior to her second-round match against American Sloane Stephens, saying she had reaggravated a lingering injury during warm-ups.

“Wishing the event all the best success and good luck to Sloane for the rest of the tournament,” she posted on social media.

“I love Montreal and I look forward to coming back!” Czech Marie Bouzkova upset fifth-seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia 6-4 4-6 6-2 to punch her ticket to the third round.

Advancing to the second round in Montreal earlier in the day were American Danielle Collins, a 6-2 6-2 winner over Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, 10th-seed Daria Kasatkina and 15th-seed Liudmila Samsonova.

