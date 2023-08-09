KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.265 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,264. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.943 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.417 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.340 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.561 billion), DJ (PKR 996.773 million), Platinum (PKR 677.574 million), Silver (PKR 527.494 million), SP 500 (PKR 201.102 million), Japan Equity (PKR 184.381 million), Natural Gas (PKR 183.535 million), Brent (PKR 152.447 million) and Copper (PKR 79.621 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 16 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 30.572 million was traded.

