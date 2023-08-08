BAFL 41.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.29%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 56.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.99%)
FABL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
FCCL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.14%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HBL 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.15%)
HUBC 84.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.51%)
HUMNL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
OGDC 102.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-1.87%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.06%)
PPL 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.95%)
PRL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
SSGC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.52%)
TPLP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.62%)
TRG 103.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.03%)
UNITY 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,912 Increased By 11.7 (0.24%)
BR30 17,546 Decreased By -73.2 (-0.42%)
KSE100 48,364 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,235 Decreased By -13 (-0.08%)
Japan rubber futures extend losses

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2023 07:18am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell for a fifth consecutive session on Monday, tracking losses in the Shanghai market on rising inventories, although a softer yen helped limit losses.

Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for January delivery finished 0.5 yen, or 0.3%, lower at 197.0 yen ($1.39) per kg.

The benchmark contract has been hovering near a two-year low since July 18. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery fell 45 yuan to finish at 12,905 yuan ($1,794.08) per metric ton. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed up 0.19%.

Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 4.8% from a week earlier, the exchange said on Friday, its steepest week-on-week gain so far this year.

