Aug 08, 2023
Pakistan

Bukhara & Multan to be declared as sister cities

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2023 06:37am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had a fruitful meeting with the Governor Bukhara Mr Botir Zaripov in Uzbekistan on Monday, during which a consensus was reached on the proposal to declare Bukhara and Multan as sister cities.

The meeting involved an exchange of ideas regarding declaring both Multan and Bukhara as sister cities, and consensus was also reached on taking necessary steps in this regard.

While conversing with Governor Botir Zaripov, the CM noted that Sufism is our shared heritage, adding that linking Multan and Bukhara as sister cities will further promote Sufism and religious culture.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan are bound by historical, religious, and cultural ties; he said and mentioned that Uzbekistan has strengthened its economy through revolutionary reforms in the agricultural sector. Pakistan, especially Punjab, will benefit from Uzbekistan’s agricultural initiatives, he said.

According to a message received here, the CM emphasized utilizing Uzbekistan’s experiences in developing improved seeds for cotton and wheat cultivation. The joint committee of Punjab province and Uzbekistan will take immediate steps for agricultural cooperation; he said and noted that the road connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan will boost tourism. ”We are determined to revitalize our agricultural economy,” he added.

Governor Botir Zaripov welcomed Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his delegation upon their arrival at the Bukhara Airport and assured of full cooperation. He expressed the intention to enhance cooperation with the Punjab government in agriculture, seed development, and other sectors.

Earlier, the delegation visited a modern cotton factory and cotton fields in Tashkent. The CM inspected modern machinery at the factory and cotton processing operations. He commended the use of cutting-edge technology in the cotton factory and encouraged further steps in employing modern machinery.

Uzbek officials briefed the Chief Minister and Punjab government delegation about the benefits of using modern machinery in the cotton factory. Efforts are being made to establish similar modern cotton factories in Punjab; the CM said and vowed that cooperation with the Uzbek government will be expanded in this context.

The delegation also visited cotton fields and praised the efforts of Uzbek agricultural experts in achieving better cotton yields. The CM emphasized leveraging Uzbekistan’s expertise and experience to increase cotton production in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

