Scheme 45 Tesar Town: 4,000 ‘ready-made’ houses to be given to low-income families: Nasir

KARACHI: In a significant move to address housing challenges for low-income families, Provincial Minister for Local Government & Housing Town Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, unveiled a groundbreaking initiative that promises to reshape the lives of thousands.

The ambitious low-cost housing project in the Scheme 45 Tesar Town, was inaugurated with a promise to provide 4,000 ready-made houses to the low-income segment of the society, which spread across 250 acres.

The project has been hailed as a vital step towards making homeownership an achievable dream for individuals with modest incomes. Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah made the announcement during a ceremony attended by notable dignitaries, including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Advisor to CM Sindh Faraz Lakhani, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, and other prominent figures from the region.

Speaking at the event, Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah lauded the collective efforts of his team and the MDA, highlighting their dedication to realizing Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision.

He emphasized the broader objective of bringing relief and essential services to the doorsteps of the people.

The scheme holds a two-fold objective: to provide affordable housing solutions for low-income families and to honor the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes. Addressing the audience, Minister Shah declared that the Sindh government would allocate 3,500 plots to the families of martyrs from the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police, and civil society. Director General of the Malir Development Authority, Muhammad Yasin Shar, hailed the project as a historic achievement that marks a new chapter in public service.

He thanked Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Minister Nasir Hussain Shah for their guidance and encouragement. Shar reiterated the project’s commitment to quality, transparency, and timely completion.

Secretary MDA Muhammad Irfan provided additional insights into the project’s specifics. He shared that construction had already commenced on the site before the inauguration ceremony, with a strong focus on ensuring the residents’ well-being.

The housing units, ranging from 80 to 200 square meters, cater to varying needs and preferences. Additionally, the project includes provisions for water, electricity, gas, street lights, and modern security cameras to ensure residents’ safety.

