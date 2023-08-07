BAFL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
BOP 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.86%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.51%)
DFML 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
FCCL 12.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.71%)
HUBC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.59%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 109.95 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.92%)
PAEL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.73%)
PPL 78.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.6%)
PRL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.23%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
TRG 103.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.44%)
UNITY 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.86%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,988 Increased By 44.7 (0.9%)
BR30 18,086 Increased By 247 (1.38%)
KSE100 48,981 Increased By 395 (0.81%)
KSE30 17,507 Increased By 136.8 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SAU, CABI arrange policy dialogue on reduction of pesticides

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2023 07:54am

HYDERABAD: The agricultural and educational experts, scientists and social reformers of the country have emphasized on the sustainable use of all resources and adoption of modern agriculture to deal with the possible food crisis in the future, while experts suggested that the policy makers should play their role to make cultivable the 62% of land resources of arid area of the country and legislating for the reduction of pesticide in crops.

They said these things while addressing the “Policy Dialogue on Reduction of Pesticides in Pakistan under Plant Wise plus Program” under auspices of Sindh Agriculture University and in collaboration with Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI).

Addressing on the occasion Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University has said that Pakistan’s mineral reserves are many times more valuable than the world’s major high-tech companies, while a large area of the country’s agricultural resources is desert, where modern and organic agriculture can be promoted instead of canal agriculture.

He said the international organizations are willing to invest in Pakistani agriculture, which will explore opportunities for urban, arid and precision agriculture, “The green supply chain will have to be promoted by restricting the use of pesticides.” He stated.

Dr. Babar Ehsan Bajwa, Senior Regional Director for Asia of CABI Pakistan Office, said that the country’s population is expected to reach 338 million by 2050, while there are the negative effects of climate change are also occurring, which may lead to food shortages, so we will be involved in research with experts to prevent climate change and the possible spread of invasive pests and diseases.

Dr. Muhammad Tariq Khan, Director of the Pesticide Reduction Program said in his presentation that CABI in Pakistan has officially launched the Plant Wise plus program to help improve food security in Pakistan through more sustainable methods of food production.

He said in Pakistan on one side, a large part of the produce is lost before use, on the other side, pesticides are also a barrier to our products’ access to the global market, so we need to reduce crop losses of small farmers.

On the occasion the experts from SAU, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Mehran University Jamshoro, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Agriculture Research Sindh, Agriculture, Irrigation, Agricultural Extension including Dean Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Saleem Ashraf, Dr. Naeem Aslam, Dr. Zeeshan Ali, Dr. Liaquat Bhutto, Dr. Tauqeer Shaikh, Dr. Asmatullah, Muhammad Idrees Rind, Ali Nawaz Chana, Muhammad Ayaz. Dr. Imran Khatri, Dr. Ghulam Qadir, Dr. Rizwan Ali and other experts and scientists participated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SAU Sindh Agriculture University CABI pesticides educational experts

Comments

1000 characters

SAU, CABI arrange policy dialogue on reduction of pesticides

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR refuses to share PEPs’ data

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

Agencies to have blanket authority? Finally, Senate adopts controversial bill

At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India

PTI demands immediate release of IK

Read more stories