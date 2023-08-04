BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
Aug 04, 2023
Life & Style

Hareem Farooq opens up on her career’s ‘struggle’, how she still powered through

BR Life & Style Published 04 Aug, 2023 07:21pm

Pakistan actor Hareem Farooq said she has had to power through her career as there were times when she felt the urge to “give up”.

Farooq, a Pakistani theatre, film, and television actress and film producer, is known for her work in ‘Diyar-e-Dil’ and ‘Pawnay 14 August’. She co-produced ‘Janaan’ followed by her 2018 film ‘Parchi’.

She is also the first female celebrity to host Pakistan Super League in the same year.

In a recent interview with Fuchsia Magazine, Farooq mentioned her tenacity and struggles, stressing that as a woman she was not going to let anything stop her.

Speaking candidly about her life and struggles, Farooq, referring to her “privileged background”, said that she refused her father’s offer to send her abroad to pursue higher studies.

“I said no. I am going to go through my struggles alone,” said Farooq.

“I am going to make a name for myself. I am going to make your proud.”

Recalling her move to Karachi with no ‘industry connections’, friends or family, Farooq said she lived in a small apartment with no running water or electricity.

“I have even showered on sets secretly.

“Why am I doing all of this?” she recounted, adding that she realised why she had to go through that struggle.

“One day in stifling heat, I cried my eyes out wondering whether my dream of acting was worth it. I didn’t have my family, not even real friends and there was always gossip. There were a lot of opinions around me, and everyone would say all kinds of things.

“You have to end up fighting all of that. There comes a day when you want to just give up, and feel like all of this is not worth it.

“I would tell myself to wipe my tears and get back up. I would take my dirty clothes out of a pile of clothes on the floor, iron them on set and get on with it. This was my passion and I wanted to pursue it.

“As a woman I wasn’t going to let anything stop me.

“No matter how privileged or underprivileged you are, you make your own destiny.”

Hareem Farooq

