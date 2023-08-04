BAFL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
Japan’s 10-year bond yield falls amid supply shortage

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2023 11:59am

TOKYO: Japan’s 10-year government bond yield fell on Friday as investor demand for the paper rose amid a shortage of supplies, while yields on other tenors hit their multi-month highs.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point (bp) to 0.640%. “Investors do not own enough 10-year notes after a series of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) emergency bond buyings,” said Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities.

The BOJ conducted emergency bond burying in the past sessions as the yield jumped to a more than nine-year high of 0.655% in the on Thursday, after the central bank set its de-facto yield ceiling at 1%.

Japan’s 10-year bond yield falls ahead of auction

“So far the BOJ has shown its intention to contain the 10-year bond yield,” Sano added. Yields on super-long maturities tracked US Treasury peers higher overnight, with the 20-year JGB yield rising to 1.355%, its highest since Feb. 1, before retreating to 1.345%, down 3 bps from the previous session.

Overnight US long-term Treasury yields hit nine-month highs after employment and other economic data pointed to easing inflation.

Japan’s 30-year JGB yield touched 1.630%, its highest since Jan. 13, before trading last at 1.625%, up 3.5 bps from the previous session. The 40-year JGB yield rose 4 bps to 1.805%.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 bp to 0.215%, its highest since March 10.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at 0.020%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.02 yen to 146.3, with a trading volume of 14,931 lots.

Japan government bond

