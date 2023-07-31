BAFL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.8%)
BIPL 18.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.85%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.29%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.58%)
DGKC 55.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.92%)
FABL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
FFL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
GGL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 97.00 Increased By ▲ 5.80 (6.36%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.22%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
MLCF 32.18 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.47%)
OGDC 97.90 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.66%)
PAEL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.16%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 93.76 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.11%)
PPL 76.44 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (5.58%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.78%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.21%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.76%)
TPLP 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 105.99 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.26%)
UNITY 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,898 Increased By 105.7 (2.2%)
BR30 17,425 Increased By 571 (3.39%)
KSE100 48,062 Increased By 985 (2.09%)
KSE30 17,197 Increased By 387.8 (2.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Lamborghini could hit 10,000 sales this year, CEO says

Reuters Published 31 Jul, 2023 12:43pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

MILAN: Lamborghini could sell 10,000 cars this year for the first time, its CEO said, as the luxury sports carmaker reported a rise in profit and revenues for the first half.

The Italian brand, a subsidiary of Germany’s Volkswagen , sold 5,341 cars between January and June, up 4.9% on the same period last year.

The United States was its largest single market, with 1,625 deliveries.

Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said it was not easy to make forecasts due to market uncertainties, including with raw materials, but added that selling 10,000 cars this year was a “feasible goal”.

“It is not something we are obliged to achieve, but it’s important to show what the health of the company is and how big (clients’) willingness to buy our cars is,” Winkelmann said.

Supported by the success of its Urus SUV, which costs around 200,000 euros ($219,900) before tax, Lamborghini has in recent years expanded its output, relying on solid demand from wealthy car lovers. It delivered over 9,200 vehicles in 2022.

Rival Ferrari, whose headquarters is less than 40 kms (25 miles) away, shipped more than 13,200 cars last year.

In the first half, Lamborghini’s revenues grew 6.7% to 1.42 billion euros and its operating income rose 7.2% to a record 456 million euros, the company said.

Lamborghini is investing 1.9 billion euros to 2027 in its shift to hybrid and electric cars, but further investments are expected.

The carmaker earlier this year presented its first plug-in hybrid model, the Revuelto, adding to the Huracan 10-cylinder sports car and the Urus in its current range.

The line-up is set to become all hybrid next year with the new Urus and a new sports car replacing the Huracan. Lamborghini plans to launch its first fully-electric model in 2028 - three years after the first promised by Ferrari - followed by a battery version of Urus in 2029.

“What matters is to be there at the right time, when we know we are at our best and the market is ready,” Winkelmann said. He added the use of so called e-fuels was an option, but only for the brand’s sports car models.

But any decisions about possible e-fuel powered models for the next decade would depend on future regulation in different parts of the world, not only in Europe, Winkelmann said.

Lamborghini

Comments

1000 characters

Lamborghini could hit 10,000 sales this year, CEO says

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Chinese vice premier arrives at PM House to hold talks with PM Shehbaz

Dar lauds support as Bank of China’s second branch opens in Islamabad

Pak Suzuki halts motorcycle production till Aug 15

CPEC likely to get fresh impetus

Dar informs Senate: Forex reserves rise to around $14bn

Number of income tax filers stands at 4.2m

Oil on track for biggest monthly gains in over a year

44 killed by bomb blast at JUI-F gathering

ECC approves Rs10bn TSG for PMB&ALS

Read more stories