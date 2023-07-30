BAFL 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
BIPL 18.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
BOP 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
DGKC 54.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.41%)
FABL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HBL 90.77 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (6.66%)
HUBC 84.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.28%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
MLCF 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 91.67 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 90.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.79%)
PPL 72.73 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (4.05%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.54%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 103.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,792 Increased By 49.4 (1.04%)
BR30 16,854 Increased By 406.4 (2.47%)
KSE100 47,077 Increased By 394.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 16,809 Increased By 116.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Man Utd in reported deal for Hojlund, ten Hag tight-lipped

AFP Published 30 Jul, 2023 01:20pm

LAS VEGAS: Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal worth an initial £64 million to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international is the third major arrival at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window after the signings of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United are understood to have agreed a fee of £64 million ($82 million) for Hojlund, with a further £8 million in add-ons.

The 20-year-old is reported to have agreed terms on a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

Hojlund joined Atalanta in August 2022 from Austrian club Sturm Graz for a reported 17 million euros.

He scored nine goals in 32 appearances in Serie A last season.

United manager Erik ten Hag was tight-lipped about the reports when asked by reporters on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.

“I can’t talk about the player who is still under contract (with) another club,” said the Dutchman.

Ten Hag said however that he hoped Mount and Onana would be joined by a new forward, as he tries to get United back in contention at the top of the table.

“With this squad, we built a foundation last season…now we have to find the right players to fit in and who can help to raise the bar. I think we succeeded with Andre Onana, we succeeded with Mason Mount and now we are looking for a striker,” he said.

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League but scored just 58 goals – 36 fewer than champions Manchester City.

Ten Hag urged his English forward Marcus Rashford to step up his game.

Rashford, who prefers to play wide on the left, scored 17 goals in 35 Premier League appearances last season and had 30 goals in 56 in all competitions.

“Also for Rashy, we expect to raise the bar. He had a good season, but that doesn’t give guarantees for another great season. So everything has to be right.

First, his base, his foundation, attitude, lifestyle, etc.

Giving every training his best, but also to work on his game and work on the way he plays for himself but in the team.

“So what we are looking for is goals and Rashy, at this moment, he proved he has a very good goalscoring record. But also for him, he wants to make the next step and score more goals in the last season,” he said.

United face Wolves at home in their opening Premier League fixture on August 14.

