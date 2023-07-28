Youm-e-Ashura: Lahore police makes security arrangements

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lahore Police have issued a joint security plan for Muharram and Youm-e-Ashura.

According to the plan, the Lahore Police has arranged security for 5,235 processions and 650 mourning. The citywide processions and mourning are under 24/7 monitoring through more than 650 safe city cameras, with all essential locations covered by additional portable cameras.

The Safe City Operation and Monitoring Center have assigned police communication officers and technical teams for 24 hours duty.

As per SP Awais Shafiq, the central mourning processions will be provided three-tiered security comprising Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and effective patrolling of police vehicles. Continuous moment-to-moment monitoring will be carried out through Safe City cameras during central mourning processions and gatherings. Additionally, a specialized team for checking purposes, including metal detectors and walk-through gates, has been deployed. Over 10,000 dedicated volunteers are diligently fulfilling their duties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023