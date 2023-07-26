BAFL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
BIPL 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.01%)
BOP 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.28%)
FABL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.21%)
HUBC 81.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.63%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
MLCF 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.81%)
OGDC 87.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.75%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.49%)
PIOC 91.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.34%)
PPL 70.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 16.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
SNGP 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
TRG 104.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.76%)
UNITY 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,731 Increased By 31.5 (0.67%)
BR30 16,385 Increased By 34.7 (0.21%)
KSE100 46,619 Increased By 202.1 (0.44%)
KSE30 16,670 Increased By 56.8 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan inches lower ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 10:04am

HONG KONG: China’s yuan eased from a two-week high on Wednesday against the dollar as investors were cautious ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting for clues on the outlook for US interest rates beyond this week.

“The Fed is closer to the end of its tightening cycle and that could mean the pressure of negative (return) on the yuan compared to the dollar may start to ease,” said Maybank analysts in a research note.

The widening US-China yield gap and China’s sputtering post-COVID economic recovery have been weighing on the yuan this year.

The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to the 5.25%-5.50% range at its meeting later during the global day.

The yuan pulled back from a strong rally seen on Tuesday, when it rose 0.7% in offshore trade to a two-week high on the back of broad economic support measures announced at the Politburo meeting.

Analysts expect further upside for the yuan due to improving sentiment thanks to pledges by the government to resolve the local government debt issue, and indications of further support to the troubled property sector.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.02% weaker than the onshore spot at 7.1568 per dollar. Maybank expects the offshore yuan may see more upside to 7.1160 per dollar level.

China’s yuan eases ahead of Politburo and global central bank meetings

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1295 per US dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous fix 7.1406 and 46 pips stronger than consensus estimates.

The central bank has been setting a stronger-than-expected daily fix since late June, which markets see as a signal of authorities’ discomfort over the yuan’s weakness.

The spot yuan opened at 7.1480 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1556 at midday, 169 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 0.37% weaker than the midpoint.

The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2% above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The global dollar index rose to 101.433 from the previous close of 101.349.

Besides the Fed meeting, investors will also be closely watching the European Central Bank policy review on Thursday with markets expecting a quarter point hike, while the Bank of Japan is set to maintain its ultra-easy monetary settings on Friday.

“The market would be looking for signals that the Fed and European Central Bank have gotten closer to calling an end to their respective hike cycles,” said DBS analysts in a client note on Wednesday.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.02% weaker than the onshore spot at 7.1568 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan traded at 6.9378 per dollar, indicating a roughly 3.16% appreciation within 12 months.

China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan inches lower ahead of Fed meeting

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Supplies to unregistered persons: ‘Further Tax’ rate raised to 4pc

ECs can import dollars through cargo or security cos: SBP

Senior officers of IR, Customs: Dar declines to share assets’ details

15 months: financial impact of power theft estimated at Rs500bn

Protection of economic interests: Caretaker setup to be adequately empowered

Pakistan ranks 99th in Global Hunger Index

Raja rejects Dar for caretaker PM

Proposed amendments to ECP bill finalized, joint session told

Read more stories