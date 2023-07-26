PARTLY FACETIOUS: Dar to become caretaker PM?

“So a day of reckoning!” “Well excitement over a proposal that was shot down quicker than the time between sunrise and sunset.”

“Hey did The Samdhi not say on television that if he is given the responsibility to lead the caretaker setup …”

“And if God wills.”

“Ha ha indeed - the two critical ingredients that he has always claimed determine his performance…”

“So let me get this straight – not only his appalling performance from 27 September 2022 till Shehbaz Sharif took matters into his own hands and struck a deal with the International Monetary Fund forcing The Samdhi to retract his inane policies…”

“Was the will of God.”

“Don’t be facetious – the guy is God fearing, but he never had the skill set to….”

“Stand alone as a finance minister or a politician?”

“Excuse me but be fair - he can stand alone as The Samdhi and as an Accountant, though all potential clients must beware of possible affidavits, and if someone reckons he is an economist then that isn’t his fault.”

“I get it but the retraction was embarrassing for the…for the…”

“Well for Nawaz Sharif. The guy has no clue that the equation back home has changed. Those who were trying to get their bearings initially were being foiled by The Man Who Must Remain Nameless at every step of the way…”

“In spite of daily briefings by the Man Without a Portfolio, the Woman With a Portfolio but with the same o same o narrative….”

“Right so the equation changed and while previously Nawaz Sharif had the last word, post-9 May, that is no longer the case.”

“Hmmm, did someone tell Nawaz Sharif this?”

“Well The Samdhi was giving him a story line that may have led to the planted report which was killed in less than 24 hours, Notified Maryam Nawaz was too busy resting up after her long sojourn in Muslim lands for a merged religious and family yatra…”

“And he probably did not listen to Brother Shehbaz who is known for his stepping away from the tail of any animal – neutral or not…”

“Animals are not neutral my friend – they act according to their nature.”

“Well I know of many who may disagree with you, don’t shrug on me!”

