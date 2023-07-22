PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of road projects in Punjab

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone on Saturday of road projects at Sharqpur in district Sheikhupura, reported state-run Radio Pakistan.

These projects include a 19-kilometer-long Lahore bypass, connecting Kala Shah Kaku to the Lahore-Karachi Motorway, and expansion of the Lahore-Karachi Motorway up to Sigian Road and Main Ravi Bridge.

It also includes Esaan Sharqpur Interchange at Abdul Hakim Motorway.

Addressing the ceremony, the PM said the previous government did not start any development project and pushed the country towards darkness.

He hoped that the country would not have to go to the International Monetary Fund in the future.

The PM further said that the expansion project of the Lahore-Karachi Motorway up to Sigian Road and Main Ravi Bridge will facilitate traffic in Lahore.

"This will save fuel and create employment opportunities," the PM said.

He said the metro bus route will be extended from Shahdra to Kala Shah Kaku.

"Approximately Rs 50 billion will be spent on these development projects," the PM added.