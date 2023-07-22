Imran bail extended till Aug 8

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday extended bail of Chairman PTI Imran Khan till August 8 in Corps Commander House attack and five other cases.

Earlier Imran Khan appeared before the court along with his legal team.

Special Prosecutor also informed the court that police has concluded investigation in the cases and found Imran Khan involved in the cases.

The court after hearing the prosecutor adjourned the proceedings and asked the lawyers to submit their arguments on next hearing.

