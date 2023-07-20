BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
BIPL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.41%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.94%)
DFML 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 53.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.93%)
FABL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.4%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
HUBC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.54%)
OGDC 84.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.08%)
PPL 68.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.63%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.82%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.3%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Security of nuclear materials : US think tank acknowledges improvement

ISLAMABAD: A Was-hington-based foreign policy think tank – Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) – has acknowledged...
Ali Hussain Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: A Washington-based foreign policy think tank – Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) – has acknowledged Pakistan’s improvement in the security of nuclear materials and facilities leaving many countries behind including India.

In the 2023 NTI Nuclear Security Index which was released on Tuesday, it has been recognized that in security of materials, Pakistan ranks 19 (above India, Iran and DPRK) since 2020. This year, Pakistan gained three more points to reach the score of 49, as India remains unchanged with a score of 40.

In security of facilities, Pakistan is ranked 32 tied with Russia and Israel, and above India, Iran, Mexico, South Africa, Egypt, DPRK, and a few others. Pakistan’s score is 61 by gaining four points in security of facilities, whereas, India’s score is 52.

PM Shehbaz breaks ground on 1,200MW Chashma-5 nuclear power plant

The NTI Index is recognised as the premier resource and tool for evaluating global nuclear and radiological security

across 175 countries and Taiwan.

Developed by the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) and Economist Impact (EI) in 2012, the NTI Index uses publicly available information to track progress and recommend actions for governments, regulators, international institutions, industry, and civil society to take to better protect nuclear and radioactive materials and nuclear facilities around the world.

In its statement, the NTI Nuclear Security Index for the first time finds that nuclear security conditions are regressing among the dozens of countries and areas with weapons-usable nuclear materials and nuclear facilities.

This erosion of nuclear security comes at a time when risk environments are growing more dangerous and overall stockpiles of weapons-usable nuclear materials are increasing at an alarming rate.

“The bottom line is that the countries and areas with the greatest responsibility for protecting the world from a catastrophic act of nuclear terrorism are derelict in their duty,” the 2023 NTI Index reports.

“This is a particularly disheartening development with geopolitical and economic instability, violent non-state actors, environmental disasters, and cyber-attacks all on the rise,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NTI Nuclear Security Index NTI DPRK

Comments

1000 characters

Security of nuclear materials : US think tank acknowledges improvement

PTI rejects allegations

IK’s cypher narrative described as ‘conspiracy’

Ecnec approves 7 projects

KE’s licence renewed for 6 months

3 outstanding pacts: KE, federal govt inch closer to final drafts

Dar tells ADB team: Govt committed to completing IMF SBA

12 killed, 181 injured in rain-related incidents: NDMA

Electricity: govt hasn’t enhanced peak hours

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s rating

Read more stories