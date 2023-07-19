BAFL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.32%)
Jul 19, 2023
World

Biden, Vatican envoy discuss Ukraine war

AFP Published 19 Jul, 2023 01:09pm

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and a Vatican envoy discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and deportation of Ukrainian children Tuesday, the White House said.

Biden and Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi discussed the papacy’s efforts to provide “humanitarian aid to address the widespread suffering caused by Russia’s continuing aggression in Ukraine, as well as the Vatican’s advocacy for the return of forcibly deported Ukrainian children,” a White House statement said.

Zuppi, archbishop of Bologna and president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, came to the White House at the request of Pope Francis, the Biden administration said.

Biden, only the second Roman Catholic to become US president, also delivered “his wishes for Pope Francis’s continued ministry and global leadership and welcomed the recent nomination of a US archbishop as cardinal,” the White House said.

