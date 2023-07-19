BAFL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.94%)
BIPL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.47%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.78%)
DGKC 53.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.89%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.44%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.59%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HBL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
MLCF 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.51%)
OGDC 85.09 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.29%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.97%)
PIOC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.25%)
PPL 68.93 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.03%)
PRL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.89%)
TRG 103.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.94%)
UNITY 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.73%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,512 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,763 Increased By 24.9 (0.16%)
KSE100 44,965 Decreased By -44.2 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,978 Increased By 11.2 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan weakens past key threshold to one-week low on heavy dollar demand

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2023 11:14am

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE: China’s yuan weakened to a more than one-week low against the dollar on Wednesday, breaching a key threshold, as rising corporate demand for the greenback pressured the Chinese currency.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1486 per dollar, 33 pips weaker than the previous fix of 7.1453.

However, traders and analysts said the central bank continued to set the midpoint stronger than their projections, a sign that investors interpreted as the authorities’ rising discomfort over yuan weakness.

“The PBOC has been persistently setting lower-than-expected daily midpoint USD/CNY fixing to remove the one-sided bet on further yuan depreciation against the dollar,” said Lin Li, head of global markets research for Asia at MUFG.

“While the yuan will likely continue to be supported by PBOC’s engagement via fixing, other factors like negative yield spread between China and the US likely will push the yuan to the opposite direction.”

Widening yield differentials with other major economies, especially the United States, along with signs of a faltering domestic economic recovery have piled downside pressure on the Chinese currency.

It has lost more than 4% so far this year to be one of the worst performing Asian currencies.

China’s yuan weakens on disappointing GDP data

In the spot market, the Chinese currency traded in both onshore and offshore weakened past the psychologically important 7.2 per dollar. The onshore yuan eased to a low of 7.2103, the weakest level since July 11.

By midday, it was changing hands at 7.2071, 195 pips softer than the previous late session. Its offshore counterpart was trading at 7.2152 per dollar by midday.

Traders said corporate’s dollar buying interests was very strong on Wednesday to pressure the yuan.

Such FX demand was meant to fulfill overseas-listed Chinese firms’ dividend payments and some companies’ commodities settlements, they added.

“But the pace of depreciation is likely to slow down,” said a trader at a foreign bank, noting market participants were wary of possible dollar selling by the state-owned banks to defend the yuan weakness.

In global markets, the dollar paused its steep decline from last week in the wake of a cooler-than-expected US inflation reading that led to traders pricing in an imminent peak in US rates.

The global dollar index rose to 100.011 by midday from the previous close of 99.941.

Yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan weakens past key threshold to one-week low on heavy dollar demand

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

At least 11 killed in wall collapse in Islamabad amid heavy rains

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

8pc of GDP: IMF projects $28.361bn gross external financing needs

PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances: IMF

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Additional revenue: Govt committed to targeting agri and construction sectors

Historic! FY23 seafood exports hit $496m mark

Imported diplomatic vehicles: FBR creates special category for sale

Discos and FCA: CPPA-G and KE seek positive adjustment in tariffs

Read more stories