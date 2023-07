KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 18, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Y.H. Securities Air Link Commun 75,000 28.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 28.80 Munir Khanani Sec. JS Bank Ltd Right 200 0.07 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 0.07 AKD Sec. Lalpir Power 750,000 20.90 Fawad Yusuf Sec. 4,500 20.87 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 754,500 20.90 Sherman Sec. Maple Leaf 5,000 31.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 31.10 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Sui North Gas 10,000 44.32 Fawad Yusuf Sec. 3,500 44.24 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 44.32 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Summit Bank 500 2.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 2.00 Surmawala Sec. Telecard Limited 5,000 8.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 8.40 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Unity Foods Ltd 8,000 23.65 Fawad Yusuf Sec. 2,500 23.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 23.65 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 860,700 ===========================================================================================

