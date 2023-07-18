BAFL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 17.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.07%)
CNERGY 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.64%)
DFML 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.27%)
DGKC 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.76%)
FABL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FCCL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
FFL 6.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
HBL 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUBC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
MLCF 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
PIOC 84.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
PPL 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.25%)
PRL 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.82%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.36%)
SSGC 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.05%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.2%)
TRG 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.97%)
UNITY 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,502 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,664 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 44,915 Decreased By -127.8 (-0.28%)
KSE30 15,925 Decreased By -39.8 (-0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks waver at open

AFP Published 18 Jul, 2023 12:47pm

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets wavered in opening deals on Tuesday as dealers contemplated weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent to 7,413.26 points compared with the closing level on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX fell 0.1 percent to 16,046.49 points and the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 7,289.03.

European shares slip as Richemont, China data drag

Most Asian markets sank Tuesday as further weakness in China’s economy fuelled worries about the effects on global growth, overshadowing optimism that the United States is winning its battle against inflation and could avoid a recession.

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks waver at open

YoY: Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 43% to $27.6bn in FY23

US says Taliban has ‘responsibility to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven’ for terrorists

Military courts: SC resumes hearing

Army backs economic revival plan

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye sign agreements on energy, defence and other fields

SBP approves renaming Summit Bank to Bank Makramah

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Read more stories