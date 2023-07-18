European stocks waver at open

LONDON: Europe’s stock markets wavered in opening deals on Tuesday as dealers contemplated weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.1 percent to 7,413.26 points compared with the closing level on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX fell 0.1 percent to 16,046.49 points and the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 7,289.03.

European shares slip as Richemont, China data drag

Most Asian markets sank Tuesday as further weakness in China’s economy fuelled worries about the effects on global growth, overshadowing optimism that the United States is winning its battle against inflation and could avoid a recession.