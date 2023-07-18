BAFL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
BIPL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.36%)
CNERGY 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.64%)
DFML 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.57%)
DGKC 54.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.2%)
FABL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FCCL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.76%)
HBL 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUBC 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.6%)
MLCF 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
OGDC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
PIOC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.6%)
PPL 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.19%)
PRL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.06%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
SSGC 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.17%)
TPLP 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.48%)
TRG 101.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.07%)
UNITY 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,500 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,662 Decreased By -122.3 (-0.78%)
KSE100 44,900 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,918 Decreased By -47.1 (-0.29%)
Japan’s Nikkei gains as bank, chip share rallies offset China worries

Reuters Published July 18, 2023 Updated July 18, 2023 12:39pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, as advances in bank and chip-related stocks offset selling, driven by declines in Hong Kong and other regional equity markets.

The Nikkei added 0.32% to close the day at 32,493.89, after investors returned from a three-day weekend in Japan. The index rose as much as 1% in the morning, tracking gains on Wall Street, but equity weakness after Chinese markets opened saw the Nikkei dip into the red in the early Tokyo afternoon.

Financials led gains on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), rallying 2.18% to far outpace any of the other 32 industry sectors.

That followed rallies for US peers in recent sessions, while some also pointed to the tailwind from increased speculation that the Bank of Japan might make a hawkish policy tweak next week.

Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron provided the most support to the Nikkei, adding 20 index points with a 1% rise. It had earlier rallied as much as 3%.

Japan’s Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher on boost from chip-related stocks

The broader Topix advanced 0.59% to 2,252.28.

The Nikkei has been recovering since the middle of last week from a 5.4% retreat after reaching a 33-year closing high of 33,753.33 on July 3. Nomura Securities expects the Nikkei to range between 32,000 and 33,000 this week.

“I can’t say categorically that a break above 33,000 won’t happen, but the odds are extremely low,” said Nomura strategist Kazuo Kamitani.

“In the absence of any clear driver, an approach of 33,000 is going to make the Nikkei feel extremely heavy.”

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest ended with a 0.6% gain after earlier surging as much as 3%. Chipmaker Renesas Electronics climbed 2.34%. Sony Group was another standout winner, gaining 2.56%.

The biggest decliner was internet company Rakuten Group , which slumped 6.16%.

The stock had rallied about 20% since late June to reach a one-month high in the previous session.

Japanese stocks

