BAFL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
BIPL 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.5%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.74%)
DGKC 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.54%)
FABL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FCCL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
MLCF 32.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
OGDC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
PAEL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.64%)
PIOC 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
PPL 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.38%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.78%)
SSGC 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TPLP 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 104.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.99%)
UNITY 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.04%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,576 Increased By 18.5 (0.41%)
BR30 15,951 Increased By 60.9 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,381 Increased By 225.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 16,130 Increased By 99.2 (0.62%)
Gold rises on softer dollar, yields ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 11:20am

Gold prices rose on Wednesday after the dollar and bond yields retreated as investors awaited US inflation data that could offer more cues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike policy path.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,940.53 per ounce by 0231 GMT, its highest since June 20. US gold futures were up 0.5% at $1,946.00.

Making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, the dollar index fell 0.2% to its lowest level since May 11.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields also slipped to their lowest in nearly a week.

“There has been some renewed confidence in gold prices lately, given the broad expectations for the upcoming US CPI to reflect further moderation in pricing pressures,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

Economists polled by Reuters expect inflation data for June, due at 1230 GMT, rising by 3.1%, after May’s 4% jump, which would be the lowest reading since March 2021. Core rates are expected to have dropped to 5% from 5.3%, still significantly above the Fed’s 2% target rate.

Gold prices fall

Markets see a 92% chance of the Fed raising rates by 25 basis points at their policy meeting on July 25-26, as per CME’s Fedwatch tool.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

While a few Fed members said on Monday the central bank was close to ending its monetary policy tightening, Fed Bank of New York President John Williams reiterated that the central bank was not done raising its short-term rate target on Tuesday.

Yet given that a 25 bps hike is largely priced in, along with the broader trend for inflation headed to the downside, “a significant beat in inflation numbers (could) drive a pronounced recalibration in rate pricing,” Rong said.

Spot silver gained 0.7% to $23.26 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $929.21 while palladium was up 0.2% at $1,253.61.

