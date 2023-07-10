BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
Zelenskiy: Vilnius summit must confirm Ukraine as de factor NATO member

Reuters Published July 10, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said the majority of NATO members stood together with his country and the Vilnius summit must confirm that Ukraine is a de facto member of the military alliance.

"The majority of the Alliance stands firmly with us," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video message.

NATO indecision on Sweden, Ukraine a ‘threat’ to global security: Zelensky

"When we applied for membership of NATO, we spoke frankly: de facto, Ukraine is already in the Alliance. Our weapons are the weapons of the alliance. Our values are what the alliance believes in. ... Vilnius must confirm all this."

Zelenskiy said further weapons supplies for Ukraine in its war against Russia would also be discussed at the summit and added: "I am sure that there could well be positive news regarding weapons for our men from Vilnius."

