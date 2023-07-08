BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
Business & Finance

Ishaq Dar appreciates businessmen for cooperation amid economic challenges

  • Says government measures will lead to economic revival
BR Web Desk Published July 8, 2023

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday addressed a virtual meeting with the businessmen and assured them that the measures taken by the government of Pakistan will lead to economic revival and business friendly environment in the country.

A tweet from Ministry of Finance cited that “Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar virtually addressed a meeting of the Presidents of Chambers of Commerce and Industry from Punjab & business leaders including APTMA Patron Mr Gohar Ijaz, convened by Chief Minister Punjab,Syed Mohsin Naqvi & also attended by his ministers”.

“FM highlighted the policy decisions and actions taken by the government for economic revival and to ensure a business friendly environment in the country,” it said. “FM also appreciated the cooperation of the business community during the recent economic challenges faced by the country.”

On Monday, Dar said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in the month of June 2023 remained 29.4% compared to 38% in May.

In a tweet, he said that Pakistan Stock Exchange added 2,334 points. The finance minister also said that the value of the rupee against the dollar in the open market is 270 and 272.

