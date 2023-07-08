BAFL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.54%)
BOP 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.61%)
DFML 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
DGKC 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FABL 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 77.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 31.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.24%)
PPL 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.02%)
PRL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.73%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.03%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
TRG 106.43 Increased By ▲ 6.69 (6.71%)
UNITY 19.12 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.99%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
BR100 4,464 Increased By 10.3 (0.23%)
BR30 15,625 Increased By 61 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,207 Increased By 28.5 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,804 Increased By 30 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM announces Rs1m each for kids’ families killed in landslide

APP Published 08 Jul, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced financial assistance of Rs 1 million each for the families of eight children who were buried alive in a landslide in the Martung Tehsil of Shangla.

The ones who sustained injuries in the incident would also be provided with financial support from the prime minister, according to a PM Office statement.

The prime minister announced the financial assistance at the request of his Advisor and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Engineer Amir Muqam who had written a letter to him appealing for support to the families of the deceased and the injured people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also instructed Amir Muqam to personally visit the families and condole with them. “We share the grief of the victim families,” the prime minister said in his message to them.

Shehbaz Sharif PMLN Landslide PM Shehbaz Sharif Amir Muqam

Comments

1000 characters

PM announces Rs1m each for kids’ families killed in landslide

Key objectives under new programme: To govt’s chagrin, IMF team calls on PTI chairman

Productivity, export and debt: SBP asks govt to exercise greater prudence

Social Protection Accounts launched: PM reaffirms commitment to further expand BISP

Nation observes ‘Quran Sanctity Day’

PM urges OIC for strategy against Islamophobia

Spare parts for TPS-14 rehabilitation: GE warns TPS Guddu management against LC opening delay

Hague court rejects India’s objections over water treaty arbitration

GP Fund: MoF notifies rate of markup

63 people die in rain-related incidents since Jun 26: NDMA

FBR issues tax expenditure report-2023: More exemptions, concessions given during 2021-22

Read more stories