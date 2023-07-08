PM announces Rs1m each for kids’ families killed in landslide

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced financial assistance of Rs 1 million each for the families of eight children who were buried alive in a landslide in the Martung Tehsil of Shangla.

The ones who sustained injuries in the incident would also be provided with financial support from the prime minister, according to a PM Office statement.

The prime minister announced the financial assistance at the request of his Advisor and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Engineer Amir Muqam who had written a letter to him appealing for support to the families of the deceased and the injured people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also instructed Amir Muqam to personally visit the families and condole with them. “We share the grief of the victim families,” the prime minister said in his message to them.