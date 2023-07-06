BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
BIPL 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
DFML 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 54.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.31%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.99%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FFL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
HBL 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.29%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.99%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.57%)
MLCF 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.83%)
OGDC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.74%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIOC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.25%)
PPL 65.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.94%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
SSGC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.83%)
UNITY 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.61%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 11.7 (0.27%)
BR30 15,260 Increased By 27.8 (0.18%)
KSE100 43,553 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 15,499 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
World

10 Indians sentenced to 10 years for lynching Muslim man

AFP Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

RANCHI, (India): An Indian court sentenced 10 men to 10 years in jail on Wednesday for the lynching of a Muslim man, who died after being tortured and forced to chant Hindu slogans. Tabrez Ansari was tied to a pole and tortured for 12 hours in 2019, as he cried and pleaded with a mob that accused him of burglary.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed the 24-year-old being forced to chant “Jai Sri Ram” — meaning “hail Lord Ram” — a slogan widely used by Hindu hardliners.

Police had later detained Ansari for theft while he was in critical condition, and took him to hospital days after, where he died while in custody.

Following a public outcry, police arrested 12 Hindu men, two of whom were later acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Chandio Jul 06, 2023 08:21am
Just the tip of the iceberg!
