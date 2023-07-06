BAFL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
‘There is no change in K-Electric’s ownership’

Press Release Published 06 Jul, 2023 05:42am

KARACHI: K-Electric, on behalf of the company’s Board of Directors, wishes to communicate that there has been no change in the structure of the board. The board members continue to represent the shareholders with a concentrated focus on the growth trajectory of the company in an evolving power sector steadily transitioning towards an open market era.

The majority shares (66.4%) of the company are listed in the PSX owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Aljomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding), Kuwait, and the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund (IGCF). The Govt of Pakistan also maintains a shareholding (24.36%) in the company.

Moreover, any changes in the shareholding pattern of the company will be disclosed in line with the stipulated regulations that govern public listed cos in Pakistan.

