BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
AKD-FUNDS 5-Jul-23 16:00
Crescent Steel & Allied Products
Limited 5-Jul-23 10:30
Samba Bank Limited 5-Jul-23 12:00
Shezan International Limited 5-Jul-23 11:00
Feroze1888 Mills Limited 6-Jul-23 17:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited 7-Jul-23 16:00
Fauji Cement Company Limited 11-Jul-23 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 23-Aug-23 14:30
