Russia claims killed two Ukraine generals in Kramatorsk strike

AFP Published 29 Jun, 2023 04:46pm

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday claimed its forces had killed two Ukrainian generals and "up to 50 officers" in a strike on a restaurant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk this week.

"As a result of a strike on June 27 on Kramatorsk, two generals and up to 50 officers of the Ukrainian army were eliminated," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Russian missile strike on restaurant kills nine in Ukraine

"Up to 20 foreign mercenaries and advisers" were also killed, the statement added.

RUssia Ukraine war Russian defence ministry Kramatorsk Ukraine generals

