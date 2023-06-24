BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 23, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan says US-India statement contrary to diplomatic norms
Read here for details.
- Third session in red: KSE-100 Index falls 0.22% in mixed session
Read here for details.
- PPP ready to sign charter of economy: Asif Ali Zardari
Read here for details.
- Rupee ends appreciation run, settles at 286.74 against US dollar
Read here for details.
- Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family
Read here for details.
- Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees
Read here for details.
- Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report
Read here for details.
- ECC approves Rs250bn to adjust excessive spending by provinces
Read here for details.
- Consumers facing ‘massive’ power load-shedding, ‘inflated’ bills
Read here for details.
- US supports Pakistan’s working with IMF: Blome
Read here for details.
Comments