BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 23, 2023
BR Web Desk Published June 24, 2023 Updated June 24, 2023 08:48am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan says US-India statement contrary to diplomatic norms

Read here for details.

  • Third session in red: KSE-100 Index falls 0.22% in mixed session

Read here for details.

  • PPP ready to sign charter of economy: Asif Ali Zardari

Read here for details.

  • Rupee ends appreciation run, settles at 286.74 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Read here for details.

  • Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

Read here for details.

  • ECC approves Rs250bn to adjust excessive spending by provinces

Read here for details.

  • Consumers facing ‘massive’ power load-shedding, ‘inflated’ bills

Read here for details.

  • US supports Pakistan’s working with IMF: Blome

Read here for details.

