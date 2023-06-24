Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan says US-India statement contrary to diplomatic norms

Third session in red: KSE-100 Index falls 0.22% in mixed session

PPP ready to sign charter of economy: Asif Ali Zardari

Rupee ends appreciation run, settles at 286.74 against US dollar

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

ECC approves Rs250bn to adjust excessive spending by provinces

Consumers facing ‘massive’ power load-shedding, ‘inflated’ bills

US supports Pakistan’s working with IMF: Blome

