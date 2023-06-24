AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Pakistan needs ‘Italian economic miracle’

Published 24 Jun, 2023 06:02am

The ever-increasing prices of essential goods and services have deprived the common man of his self-esteem, so to speak. In other words, these have shattered his confidence in his own worth or abilities.

The rising costs have badly eroded the purchasing power of the rupee and led to increased cost of living with consumer price inflation reaching a whopping 38 percent.

No doubt, these are trying times for all of us. Unfortunately, however, the government has been playing the role of a silent spectator as it has failed to take any concrete step aimed at bringing in price stability and containing inflation. Moreover, there exists an utter lack of market discipline and total failure in monitoring, resulting in further price hike.

Ironically, the budgets presented by federal and provincial governments appear to be bereft of real appreciation of people’s plight and the overall economic slide.

Massive increase in the number of jobless people due to economic slowdown is another serious cause of concern for people.

The elite capture seems to have tightened its hold on the public resources in present trying times in the country.

Unfortunately, there appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel. Needless to say, the country needs an “Italian economic miracle” to deal with a slew of challenges facing the nation at this point in time.

Nusrat Mirza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

consumer price inflation prices of essential goods Italian economic miracle

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan needs ‘Italian economic miracle’

US supports Pakistan’s working with IMF: Blome

UAE minister due after Eid to ink different deals

Flood-affected areas: Bilawal thanks Dar, PM for making allocation

PM explains criticality of IsDB partnership

Shehbaz, Li agree to celebrate ‘decade of CPEC’ in a big way

102 people in army’s custody, AGP tells SC

ECC approves Rs250bn to adjust excessive spending by provinces

Consumers facing ‘massive’ power load-shedding, ‘inflated’ bills

280 families fear relatives died in boat disaster off Greece

Only listed cos required to comply with CSR requirements: ex-CJP

Read more stories