Biden should consider facts before feting ‘butcher of Gujarat’: Khawaja Asif on US-India statement

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday hit back at the US-India statement issued against Pakistan after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Joe Biden a day earlier, saying Biden should “consider facts the next time he fetes the butcher of Gujarat”.

Modi, who is on a state visit to the US, received a red-carpet welcome as he arrived at the White House on Thursday. During his visit, the two countries sealed major defence and technology deals as Washington bets big on India as a counterweight to China.

Using the visit to further India’s agenda against Pakistan, a joint statement issued by the two heads of state late on Thursday called on Pakistan to crack down “extremist groups based in Pakistan” such as the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Taking exception to the statement, Asif noted it was ironic that the statement was issued during the visit of “someone who was banned entry to the US for overseeing a pogrom of Muslims when he was CM Gujarat.”

“He (Modi) leads yet another campaign of state-sponsored terrorism in [Indian-held] Kashmir, which includes routinely maiming and blinding the local population. Across the rest of the country, Modi’s acolytes lynch Muslims, Christians and other minorities, with impunity.

“Pakistan has lost countless lives and has been continuously at war with terrorism for decades now, owing to failed American interventions in the region,” the defence minister said in the National Assembly.

“Perhaps President Biden should consider these facts the next time he fetes the Butcher of Gujarat,” he added.

He added that the same was currently underway against India’s minorities and in occupied Kashmir.

On the other hand, Asif said, Pakistan had supported the US in two wars in Afghanistan for the last 40 years and was “part of a war that was never ours”.

The minister said Pakistan was still paying the price for becoming part of the US-led war on terror and yet “there is no acknowledgement”, adding that the US-India joint statement was a “basis of dishonour” for the nation.

“We sold our people to them and the result of that is the joint communique by President Biden and the Butcher of Gujarat [in which they have] accused Pakistan of terrorism.”

Asif further stressed that Pakistan should leverage its geographic location for its benefit instead of incurring losses because of it.