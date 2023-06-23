AVN 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.68%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.79%)
DFML 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
DGKC 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.68%)
EPCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
FLYNG 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.93%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
HUBC 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KAPCO 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.41%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.96%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.57%)
MLCF 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
NETSOL 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.66%)
OGDC 74.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.21%)
PAEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
PPL 56.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PRL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.96%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 87.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.64%)
UNITY 14.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Biden should consider facts before feting ‘butcher of Gujarat’: Khawaja Asif on US-India statement

BR Web Desk Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 10:03pm

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday hit back at the US-India statement issued against Pakistan after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Joe Biden a day earlier, saying Biden should “consider facts the next time he fetes the butcher of Gujarat”.

Modi, who is on a state visit to the US, received a red-carpet welcome as he arrived at the White House on Thursday. During his visit, the two countries sealed major defence and technology deals as Washington bets big on India as a counterweight to China.

Using the visit to further India’s agenda against Pakistan, a joint statement issued by the two heads of state late on Thursday called on Pakistan to crack down “extremist groups based in Pakistan” such as the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Taking exception to the statement, Asif noted it was ironic that the statement was issued during the visit of “someone who was banned entry to the US for overseeing a pogrom of Muslims when he was CM Gujarat.”

“He (Modi) leads yet another campaign of state-sponsored terrorism in [Indian-held] Kashmir, which includes routinely maiming and blinding the local population. Across the rest of the country, Modi’s acolytes lynch Muslims, Christians and other minorities, with impunity.

“Pakistan has lost countless lives and has been continuously at war with terrorism for decades now, owing to failed American interventions in the region,” the defence minister said in the National Assembly.

“Perhaps President Biden should consider these facts the next time he fetes the Butcher of Gujarat,” he added.

He added that the same was currently underway against India’s minorities and in occupied Kashmir.

On the other hand, Asif said, Pakistan had supported the US in two wars in Afghanistan for the last 40 years and was “part of a war that was never ours”.

The minister said Pakistan was still paying the price for becoming part of the US-led war on terror and yet “there is no acknowledgement”, adding that the US-India joint statement was a “basis of dishonour” for the nation.

“We sold our people to them and the result of that is the joint communique by President Biden and the Butcher of Gujarat [in which they have] accused Pakistan of terrorism.”

Asif further stressed that Pakistan should leverage its geographic location for its benefit instead of incurring losses because of it.

Narendra Modi Defence Minister Khawaja Asif US president Joe Biden India US statement

Comments

1000 characters

Biden should consider facts before feting ‘butcher of Gujarat’: Khawaja Asif on US-India statement

Rupee ends appreciation run, settles at 286.74 against US dollar

Pakistan’s Toyota assembler shuts production plant yet again

Karachi port: Govt to lease four out of 33 berths to UAE for $220m

Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

Millions head to Makkah for Hajj in Saudi heat

Greek boat tragedy: 82 Pakistani victims identified, says Rana Sanaullah

Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Read more stories