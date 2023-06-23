AVN 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-4.1%)
BAFL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.03%)
CNERGY 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.48%)
DFML 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.12%)
DGKC 49.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
EPCL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
FFL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5%)
GGL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
HUBC 64.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
KEL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.55%)
LOTCHEM 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.18%)
MLCF 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.85%)
NETSOL 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.86%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PPL 56.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
PRL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.95%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
TELE 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.4%)
TPLP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.13%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.5%)
BR100 3,938 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.51%)
BR30 13,443 Decreased By -102.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 40,065 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.22%)
KSE30 14,131 Decreased By -43.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee ends down for week, but fares better than Asian peers

Reuters Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 04:34pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee closed lower for the week but managed to outperform its Asian peers, thanks to foreign inflows and the absence of dollar demand from oil companies, traders and market participants said on Friday.

The rupee ended trading at 82.0350 per U.S. dollar compared to 91.95 in the previous session, posting a decline of 0.13% on the week.

In comparison, the offshore Chinese yuan was down 1.3% this week, the Korean won lost 2.5% and the Thai baht fell 1.7%.

“The main reason (for the rupee’s outperformance) was the inflows from various sources, and oil (related dollar demand) was absent,” said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

Foreign investors had put about $1.4 billion into Indian equities between Monday and Wednesday, according to data from the National Securities Depository Limited. The numbers for Thursday were provisional while they were yet to be released for Friday.

Indian rupee rises, but runs into familiar resistance; GBP/INR in focus

This week, the rupee traded in a narrow 81.89-82.1675 range amid the selloff in Asia. The near-term implied volatility on the rupee continued to be low, with the 1-month near 3%.

Other Asian currencies were pressured by concerns over China’s economic outlook and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. In his testimony to U.S. lawmakers, Powell reiterated that the Fed remained committed to bringing inflation back to 2% levels and that more rate increases were “a pretty good guess.”

U.S. yields and the dollar index rose this week. Rupee forward premiums were up, with traders saying that the Reserve Bank of India was likely conducting sell/buy swaps via public sector banks.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee ends down for week, but fares better than Asian peers

Karachi port: Govt to lease four out of 33 berths to UAE for $220m

Intra- day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Pakistan bonds advance after Zambia clinches debt restructuring deal: report

Greek boat tragedy: 82 Pakistani victims identified, says Rana Sanaullah

Military trials of civilians: Punjab govt submits report of post-May 9 detainees

Cabinet approves framework pact with UAE

Titanic submersible: FO condoles with Dawood family

Pakistan’s economic meltdown spurs more people to risk lives to reach Europe

Pakistan foreign ministry evaluating World Cup participation in India

Development banks can boost lending by $200bn: Paris summit

Read more stories