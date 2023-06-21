KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 95,515 tonnes of cargo comprising 55,337 tonnes of import cargo and 40,178 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 55,337 comprised of 42,550 tonnes of Cotainerised Cargo, 1,868 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 10,919 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 40,178 comprised of 23,606 tonnes of Cotainerised Cargo, 20 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,052 tonnes of Clinkers & 14,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6509 containers comprising of 3844 containers import and 2665 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1120 of 20’s and 1188 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 174 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 420 of 20’s and 464 of 40’s loaded containers while 233 of 20’s and 542 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 10 ships namely, One Matrix, BBC Fuji, Inasa, GFS Giselle, Ju Xi, VMC Brave, Northern Practise, New Lotius, Gfs Prime and Zhong Gu Ji Nan arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Around 05, ships namely, X-Press Bardsey, Rdo Endeavour, Olympia, M.T Mardan and Navios Lapis have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container ship MSC Rania sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, and three more ships, Navios Lapis, Alexandra Kosan and Santa Francesca are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo Volume of 101,889tonnes, comprising 86,623 tones imports Cargo and 15,266 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,950 Containers (2,052 TEUs Imports and 898 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Al-Areesh, FSM and Maud & three more ships, Maersk Hartford, MSC Madeleine and MSC Sky-II carrying LNG, LPG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at EETL, EVTL, PIBT and QICT on Tuesday, 20th June, & another containers ship ‘Maersk Bostan’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on 21st June 2023.

