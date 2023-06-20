Indian rupee may decline slightly on weak risk, dollar uptick

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to fall on Tuesday in wake of losses on Asian peers and poor risk appetite. Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 81.98 to the US dollar compared with 81.9350 in the previous session.

The rupee on Monday witnessed a quiet session, hovering in a 81.90-82.00 range.

“It is to be expected that there will be support (for USD/INR) at below 82,” an FX trader at a private sector bank said.

“Today, it looks like a another holding session with a mild bias on the upside (for USD/INR pair).

Having said that, we would sell on the uptick.“ The offshore Chinese yuan dropped below 7.18 to the dollar, not too far from the year-to-date low.

China on Tuesday, expectedly, lowered two more key lending by 10 basis points. Other Asian currencies were down 0.1% to 0.3% while the dollar index inched up to 102.56.

Asian equities were mostly lower, pressured by China’s tepid post-pandemic recovery. Meanwhile, futures pointed to a sightly lower opening for US equities following the three-day weekend.

Focus this week is on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to U.S lawmakers. This comes after the US central bank opted for a pause last week following rate hikes over the previous ten meetings.

However, it was a hawkish pause, with the median view of Fed officials about the terminal rate rising by 50 basis points to 5.625%.

While the Fed paused last week, “it has more work to do,” ANZ said in a note. “Although there are some encouraging signs that inflation is moderating, it isn’t sufficient,” ANZ said.

The bank pointed that core U.S inflation rose by 0.4% month-on-month in May, well above a rate consistent with 2% annualised inflation.