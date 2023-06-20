AVN 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.37%)
BAFL 28.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
DGKC 50.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
EPCL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
FCCL 11.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
GGL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HUBC 64.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KAPCO 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
KEL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
LOTCHEM 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
MLCF 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 75.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.43%)
OGDC 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
PAEL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PPL 56.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.5%)
PRL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
TELE 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
TPLP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
TRG 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,997 Decreased By -1.4 (-0.04%)
BR30 13,657 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.04%)
KSE100 40,595 Decreased By -25.9 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,263 Increased By 2.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee may decline slightly on weak risk, dollar uptick

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2023 10:41am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to fall on Tuesday in wake of losses on Asian peers and poor risk appetite. Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 81.98 to the US dollar compared with 81.9350 in the previous session.

The rupee on Monday witnessed a quiet session, hovering in a 81.90-82.00 range.

“It is to be expected that there will be support (for USD/INR) at below 82,” an FX trader at a private sector bank said.

“Today, it looks like a another holding session with a mild bias on the upside (for USD/INR pair).

Indian rupee ends flat against dollar

Having said that, we would sell on the uptick.“ The offshore Chinese yuan dropped below 7.18 to the dollar, not too far from the year-to-date low.

China on Tuesday, expectedly, lowered two more key lending by 10 basis points. Other Asian currencies were down 0.1% to 0.3% while the dollar index inched up to 102.56.

Asian equities were mostly lower, pressured by China’s tepid post-pandemic recovery. Meanwhile, futures pointed to a sightly lower opening for US equities following the three-day weekend.

Focus this week is on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to U.S lawmakers. This comes after the US central bank opted for a pause last week following rate hikes over the previous ten meetings.

However, it was a hawkish pause, with the median view of Fed officials about the terminal rate rising by 50 basis points to 5.625%.

While the Fed paused last week, “it has more work to do,” ANZ said in a note. “Although there are some encouraging signs that inflation is moderating, it isn’t sufficient,” ANZ said.

The bank pointed that core U.S inflation rose by 0.4% month-on-month in May, well above a rate consistent with 2% annualised inflation.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee may decline slightly on weak risk, dollar uptick

Rs750bn Balochistan budget presented

Jul-May period: C/A deficit narrows by 81pc on lower import bill

Economic crisis: PM calls for ‘minimum common national agenda’

Super tax waiver, tax on real estate, agri sectors in phases proposed

Budget debate: Over Rs41.367trn charged expenditure to be tabled in NA

Senate wraps up budget debate

4-month Rs 1.719trn Punjab budget unveiled

July-May period: Release of Rs703.6bn funds authorised for uplift projects

Flood allocation: Sindh’s reservations will be addressed without delay: Dar

Apex court reserves judgement on SC Act

Read more stories