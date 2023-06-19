AVN 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
BAFL 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
DFML 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
DGKC 51.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.2%)
EPCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.24%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
HUBC 66.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KAPCO 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
KEL 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.23%)
OGDC 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.66%)
PAEL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
PRL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.96%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-14.34%)
TRG 94.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,079 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 13,990 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.14%)
KSE100 41,410 Increased By 108.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 14,553 Increased By 11.5 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars take a breather after steep climb on yen

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2023 10:29am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars eased off multi-week highs on Monday as a US holiday offered an excuse to consolidate recent sharp gains, while a hawkish outlook for Australian rates underpinned a major rally on the yen.

The Aussie softened to $0.6855, having surged almost 2% last week to a four-month high of $0.6900, which was also a major retracement level.

The Aussie has now climbed four cents in less than three weeks and is overdue a pause.

The kiwi dollar dipped to $0.6220, after rising 1.7% last week to a three-week top of $0.6247. The next major chart target is just above $0.6300.

The gains reflect a general improvement in global risk sentiment combined with a drastic shift in investor expectations for higher Australian rates and upbeat jobs data.

Futures markets now imply the current 4.1% cash rate will peak around 4.6%, a marked change from a month ago when some thought 3.85% would be the top.

“As has been the case overseas, inflation has proven persistent and slow to respond to tighter monetary policy,” said Adam Boyton, head of Australian economics at ANZ.

“We continue to think the RBA has more to do and look for a peak in the cash rate of 4.60% in August.”

Westpac and NAB also expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to hike in July and August, while CBA looks for a top of 4.35%. Goldman Sachs is tipping hikes in July, August and September given the strength shown in the May jobs report.

“At 3.55%, we note Australia’s unemployment rate is now 36bps below its level in May 2022, despite the RBA hiking rates +400bps since then,” wrote Goldman analysts.

Minutes of the RBA’s June policy meeting on Tuesday will offer more clues on the outlook, as will a speech by RBA Deputy Governor Michelle Bullock.

The shift in view has seen Australian 10-year bond yields rise 70 basis points in the past month to 4.0%, highs not visited since last January.

That has widened the spread over yields in the US and, particularly, Japan where monetary policy remains super loose.

The spread over Japanese 10-year yields is at its highest this year at 360 basis points, having rebounded from a low of 272 basis points back in April.

That divergence has lifted the Aussie to a nine-month high on the yen at 97.67, having jumped 3.8% last week to challenge its 2022 high of 98.43.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars take a breather after steep climb on yen

PPL seeks recovery of dues

Balochistan budget today

Oil slides more than $1 on China growth uncertainties

Eid-ul-Azha in KSA on 28th

Ahsan responds to Bilawal: ‘Don’t criticise govt in political rallies’

4-month budget: KP govt finalises expenditure proposals

Wali (Bettani) oil & gas field: OGDCL announces commencement of production

10 trafficking suspects held after boat tragedy

PM orders probe into tragedy

Biden says rich need to pay ‘fair share’ of taxes

Read more stories