Pakistan

Punjab caretaker govt to present budget 2023-24 on Monday

  • The interim setup will present a four-month Punjab budget on June 19
BR Web Desk Published 18 Jun, 2023 11:23pm

Punjab caretaker government will announce the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 on Monday, Aaj News reported.

As per reports, the interim government will present a four-month Punjab budget for 2023-24 on June 19 in a news conference.

The focus of the budget would be extending relief to the people and completing ongoing development projects.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the Punjab caretaker government to provide relief to the people in the budget 2023-24.

The PM said this while chairing a meeting at Model Town, also attended by CM Mohsin Naqvi. PM Shehbaz also directed the provincial government to complete development projects in the province as soon as possible.

The Punjab chief secretary, Planning and Development (P&D) secretary, and agriculture secretary among others attended the meeting.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz Sharif has said that despite constraints imposed by domestic and global circumstances, budget 2023-24 promises to turn things around and has outlined a clear path for this purpose.

Shehbaz Sharif said while experts are analyzing the various facets of budget 2023-24, he considers it important to highlight the special emphasis the government has placed on the growth-inducing sectors in the budget.

