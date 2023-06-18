AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Kafaalat cash aid: BISP set to release Q4 tranche

Recorder Report Published 18 Jun, 2023 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has announced releasing the fourth quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tomorrow (Monday).

According to a press release issued here Saturday, the fourth quarterly tranche will be Rs 9000 per beneficiary, after 25 increase, which was announced by the federal government early this year.

In addition to Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif stipend’s instalment of January to March is also being disbursed to 6.7 million school-going students, having at least 70 per cent attendance at schools, who are registered under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, the press release added.

Around Rs 81 billion will be disbursed among nine million beneficiary families of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance, while another Rs16 billion will disbursed among 6.7 million beneficiaries of Taleemi Wazaif, the press release added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BISP Kafaalat cash aid Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance BISP Q4 tranche

Comments

1000 characters

Kafaalat cash aid: BISP set to release Q4 tranche

Blinken lands in China on rare trip with hopes low for any breakthrough

Only shares being sold: Shell not winding up its operations: Dar

Expert says country would not default

WHT deduction, monitoring: 34 banks declared SWAPS agents

Banks recording WHTs on real-time basis, FBR informs FTO

Pakistan, Iran start political consultations

Rs5trn collected from Centre, provincial resources: Rs2.6trn spent on pays and pensions of govt employees in 5 years

Debate in National Assembly: GDA assails govt over budget

Bilawal says PPP fully ready for general election

Islamabad has no problem with US-India ‘nexus’: Khawaja Asif

Read more stories