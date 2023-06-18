Kafaalat cash aid: BISP set to release Q4 tranche

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has announced releasing the fourth quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tomorrow (Monday).

According to a press release issued here Saturday, the fourth quarterly tranche will be Rs 9000 per beneficiary, after 25 increase, which was announced by the federal government early this year.

In addition to Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif stipend’s instalment of January to March is also being disbursed to 6.7 million school-going students, having at least 70 per cent attendance at schools, who are registered under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, the press release added.

Around Rs 81 billion will be disbursed among nine million beneficiary families of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance, while another Rs16 billion will disbursed among 6.7 million beneficiaries of Taleemi Wazaif, the press release added.

