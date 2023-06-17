AVN 47.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
BAFL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
BOP 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
DFML 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
EPCL 41.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.02%)
FCCL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
KAPCO 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.37%)
KEL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.04%)
MLCF 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.47%)
NETSOL 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.99%)
OGDC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PAEL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.67%)
TELE 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.81%)
TRG 94.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
UNITY 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -20 (-0.49%)
BR30 14,010 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.6%)
KSE100 41,301 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.16%)
KSE30 14,541 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BISP provides financial aid to 9m women heads: minister

Press Release Published 17 Jun, 2023 06:13am

BERLIN: Federal Minister and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme, Shazia Marri has said that a cash assistance initiative of BISP provides financial assistance to 9 million women heads of households.

In addition to Benazir Kafaalat, under Benazir Nashunama 710,000 lactating mothers and their children under two years of age are being supplied with food supplements to overcoming malnutrition among them.

Since its inception in 2008, the programme has greatly contributed towards uplifting of socio-economic conditions of the improvised and economically marginalized segments of the society, particularly the women.

She, during panel discussion at the closing session of the “Global Forum on Adaptive Social Protection: Protecting lives and livelihoods in times of crisis” in Berlin, Germany, said that BISP is an ideal model of social protection that could be emulated in other part of the world as well, mainly in the developing nations.

Minister Marri expressed gratitude to the German government, specifically Minister Schulz, and other partners, including the World Bank and German Development Partner GIZ, for hosting an event on such an important subject.

She acknowledged Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate hazards, citing the examples of last year's devastating floods and the ongoing threat of a cyclone Biparjoy targeting Pakistan and neighboring India.

The closing session was moderated by Conny Czymoch, an Independent International Moderator and journalist. Other speakers, inter alia, included Ms. Svenja Schulze Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, BMZ; Ms. Esther Schüring, Social Protection Advisor, GIZ; Colin Andrews, Programme Manager, World Bank; El Hadji Ndiogou Diouf.

In her talk, Minister Marri shed light on the climate vulnerability faced by Pakistan. The country has experienced devastating floods in the past, including in 2010, 2011, 2022, and most recently last year. Approximately 33 million people were displaced, with 6000 pregnant women directly affected due to flood 2022, she said, however, our coalition government, through the Benazir Income Support Programme, disbursed a cash assistance of over Rs 70 billion among 2.8 million families affected by these floods.

Highlighting the significance of coordination, Minister Shazia Marri emphasized that BISP is working closely with provincial setups on social safety initiatives to maximize the benefits extended to the marginalised and poorest segments of society.

She expressed her government's willingness to share experiences with the representatives of the 58 countries present at the forum, showcasing the country's commitment to global collaboration for social protection.

Furthermore, Minister Marri apprised the audience on National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER), a comprehensive database of over 35 million households. The NSER enables BISP to gather essential data and add layers of information to expanding the beneficiaries’ net and ensuring efficient adoptive social protection potential beneficiaries. Adaptive Social Protection is the way forward to deal with all sorts of shocks, she emphasized.

Minister Marri concluded the discussion with a gesture of gratitude to the hosts for offering an opportunity to share Pakistan’s experiences and achievements at the Global Forum.

She reiterated Pakistan's commitment to addressing the climate crisis and advocated for international collaboration to protect vulnerable nations from potential damages of climate change.

Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad and DG Naveed Akbar also attended the conference on the invitation of German organization.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BISP Shazia Marri Benazir Kafaalat Benazir Nashunama

Comments

1000 characters

BISP provides financial aid to 9m women heads: minister

Bonus share, super tax: Senate panel rejects all sections of Finance Bill

Response to MPs’ queries about IMF: Dar says ‘odd politics’ being played against country

Reserves, IMF term: $1bn Chinese loan received

Carbon credits auction for Pakistan mangrove project oversubscribed

ECC advises PD: RLNG demand be firmed up 3 months in advance

Gas supply from Wali field begins

ECP empowered to decide election date: Bill aimed at reducing disqualification term passed by Senate

Rice export: Russia confirms registration of 15 more Pakistani mills

90pc KE reconciliation process over: Rs170bn record subsidy to be given to Karachiites: govt

Biparjoy weakens

Read more stories