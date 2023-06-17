Biparjoy likely to dissipate over Rann of Kutch today

KARACHI: The cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, is likely to dissipate over Rann of Kutch, India, on Saturday after ripping through Keti-Bandar and Gujarat coasts the other midnight, the Met Office said on Friday.

The storm tore at up to 100 kilometres per hour crossing over Pakistan and India coasts of Keti-Bandar and Gujarat on June 15 midnight, leaving the sea rougher with waves surging 12 feet in height.

"The system is likely to weaken further into a depression by today (Friday) evening," the Met said that the storm was last tracked 110 kilometres south off Badin District in Sindh.

The storm made its inroads deep in India's Rann of Kutch, leaving Thatta 180 kilometres and Keti-Bandar 200 kilometres behind in southeast, it said.

The storm's effects are still expected to grip southeast Sindh with a severe dust-storm, thunderstorm, rain and isolated heavy falls with a hailstorm on Saturday, it forecast.

North and eastern Balochistan, north and eastern Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also expected to see the stormy winds and rains. The country's plains may also receive dust-storm and gusty winds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023