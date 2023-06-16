AVN 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.28%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Published 16 Jun, 2023 06:27am

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited            16-Jun-23      15:00
Macter International Limited         16-Jun-23      16:00
Pakistan National Shipping 
Corporation                          19-Jun-23      12:00
Pakistan Oilfields Limited           19-Jun-23      14:30
Lucky Core Industries Limited        19-Jun-23      11:00
Attock Petroleum Limited             19-Jun-23      11:30
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited       19-Jun-23      15:30
Attock Refinery Limited              19-Jun-23      12:30
National Refinery Limited            19-Jun-23      10:30
IBL HealthCare Limited               20-Jun-23      12:00
TPL Trakker Limited                  20-Jun-23      11:00
Agriauto Industries Limited          20-Jun-23      12:00
International Steels Limited         20-Jun-23      14:00
Mari Petroleum Company Limited       21-Jun-23      11:00
International Industries Limited     22-Jun-23      14:00
Pakistan Cables Limited              23-Jun-23      11:00
Olympia Mills Limited                26-Jun-23      11:00
=========================================================

