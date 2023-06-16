Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 16-Jun-23 15:00
Macter International Limited 16-Jun-23 16:00
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation 19-Jun-23 12:00
Pakistan Oilfields Limited 19-Jun-23 14:30
Lucky Core Industries Limited 19-Jun-23 11:00
Attock Petroleum Limited 19-Jun-23 11:30
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited 19-Jun-23 15:30
Attock Refinery Limited 19-Jun-23 12:30
National Refinery Limited 19-Jun-23 10:30
IBL HealthCare Limited 20-Jun-23 12:00
TPL Trakker Limited 20-Jun-23 11:00
Agriauto Industries Limited 20-Jun-23 12:00
International Steels Limited 20-Jun-23 14:00
Mari Petroleum Company Limited 21-Jun-23 11:00
International Industries Limited 22-Jun-23 14:00
Pakistan Cables Limited 23-Jun-23 11:00
Olympia Mills Limited 26-Jun-23 11:00
