AVN 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.42%)
BAFL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.24%)
DFML 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.48%)
DGKC 51.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
EPCL 42.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
GGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HUBC 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 21.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
NETSOL 79.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.28%)
OGDC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.94%)
PPL 60.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
PRL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.78%)
TRG 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
UNITY 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,264 Decreased By -59.2 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,514 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 14,653 Decreased By -17.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PFA discards 1,680 litres of spurious carbonated drinks

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2023 06:03am

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has registered a case against the owner of fake carbonated drinks manufacturing factory on account of forgery, counterfeit and adulteration during a raid in Ferozwala.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority unearthed the factory after tracing the supply of fizzy drinks in the market. He said that the authority has discarded 1,680 litres of fake drinks of popular brands; 2,160 empty bottles; 7,000 lids and two litres of artificial flavors.

Apart from that, the authority confiscated four water tanks, three gas cylinders, two filling machines, carbonation cooler and a pump during the raid, he added. He said that fake carbonated drinks were being prepared with hazardous chemicals, loose non-food grade colors, artificial sweeteners, unclean tap water and other harmful ingredients.

He further said that a consignment of fake beverages was to be supplied to the different local shops and hotels; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action.

Raja Jahangir Anwar further said that PFA is fully committed to root out the business of adulteration mafia in Punjab and put them behind bars by following the law. He said that the use of spurious drinks causes health problems for consumers’ especially senior citizens and children. He said that the food authority has been taking action against the foes of public health under the zero-tolerance policy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Food Authority PFA Raja Jahangir Anwar carbonated drinks

Comments

1000 characters

PFA discards 1,680 litres of spurious carbonated drinks

Karachi not under immediate threat

Biparjoy set to hit Keti Bandar today

Political stability key to economic strength: PM

Flood-affected people: PPP expresses concerns over budget

Shell decides to exit Pakistan market

Govt to buy LNG from Azerbaijan

Resolution of issues facing KE: Saudi Aljomaih Power voices its concern over delay

Transmission lines, grid stations in Punjab: €180m French loan pact signed for NTDC projects

Petrol price likely to decline

What is IMF’s demand in relation to Budget? Clarity of vision, precise steps, clear outcomes

Read more stories