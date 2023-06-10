Met office warns Cyclone Biparjoy now 910km away from Karachi

The cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the Arabian Sea was maintaining its intensity and lay 910 kilometres south of Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned on Saturday.

Maximum sustained surface winds were 120-130km/hour while gusts of 150km/hour were around the system centre, the department said.

“The favourable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-32°C, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence) are in support to intensify the system further.”

The PMD said there was an uncertainty in the global models final track forecast of the cyclone, with some taking it to the Makran-North Oman coast and others indicating it towards the Indian Gujarat-Sindh coast.

The Met office also advised fishermen to not venture into the open sea from June 11 onwards till the system was over as sea conditions “may get very rough/high, accompanied with high tides along coast”.

Meanwhile, authorities in Karachi have banned going into the open sea for sailing, fishing, swimming or bathing within the territorial limits of Karachi Division from June 11 onwards.

“There is apprehension of loss of lives of fishermen who are in the sea or may have planned for navigation into the sea and also the people who tend to gather on various beaches for recreational purpose, “ Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon said.

On Friday, the Met office said the storm had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea, and now lies near latitude 14.8°N and longitude 66.5°E at a distance of about 1,120km south of Karachi.

“Owing to the shift in upper-level steering winds, there is an uncertainty in the global model’s opinion regarding the track forecast of Biparjoy with some taking it to Oman-Pakistan western coast and others indicating towards Indian Gujarat-Pakistan Sindh coast.”

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environment Sherry Rehman had advised relevant authorities to ensure public safety for communities in coastal areas.