AVN 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.65%)
BAFL 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
DFML 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
DGKC 52.59 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.17%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 68.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.15%)
MLCF 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 80.87 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (5.16%)
OGDC 79.83 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.82%)
PAEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
PPL 61.58 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.8%)
PRL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
SNGP 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.11%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.31%)
TRG 98.93 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.91%)
UNITY 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.77%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 29.8 (0.72%)
BR30 14,589 Increased By 182.3 (1.27%)
KSE100 41,904 Increased By 217.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 14,804 Increased By 61.5 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Met office warns Cyclone Biparjoy now 910km away from Karachi

  • Advises fishermen not to venture into open sea from June 11 onwards till system is over
BR Web Desk Published 10 Jun, 2023 01:13pm

The cyclonic storm Biparjoy over the Arabian Sea was maintaining its intensity and lay 910 kilometres south of Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned on Saturday.

Maximum sustained surface winds were 120-130km/hour while gusts of 150km/hour were around the system centre, the department said.

“The favourable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-32°C, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence) are in support to intensify the system further.”

The PMD said there was an uncertainty in the global models final track forecast of the cyclone, with some taking it to the Makran-North Oman coast and others indicating it towards the Indian Gujarat-Sindh coast.

The Met office also advised fishermen to not venture into the open sea from June 11 onwards till the system was over as sea conditions “may get very rough/high, accompanied with high tides along coast”.

Meanwhile, authorities in Karachi have banned going into the open sea for sailing, fishing, swimming or bathing within the territorial limits of Karachi Division from June 11 onwards.

“There is apprehension of loss of lives of fishermen who are in the sea or may have planned for navigation into the sea and also the people who tend to gather on various beaches for recreational purpose, “ Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon said.

On Friday, the Met office said the storm had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea, and now lies near latitude 14.8°N and longitude 66.5°E at a distance of about 1,120km south of Karachi.

“Owing to the shift in upper-level steering winds, there is an uncertainty in the global model’s opinion regarding the track forecast of Biparjoy with some taking it to Oman-Pakistan western coast and others indicating towards Indian Gujarat-Pakistan Sindh coast.”

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environment Sherry Rehman had advised relevant authorities to ensure public safety for communities in coastal areas.

Comments

1000 characters

Met office warns Cyclone Biparjoy now 910km away from Karachi

Additional tax on income profit, gains imposed

Additional advances to IT ITeS: 20pc concessionary tax rate on banks’ income proposed

Sri Lanka lifts import limits on 286 items as crisis eases

PTI rejects budget

UBS set to carve up Credit Suisse after takeover day

Rs450bn allocated to BISP

Rs1,809.5trn set aside for Defence

Rs207bn allocated to water, power sector development

Pharmaceuticals, drugs: Sales tax structure restored

Read more stories