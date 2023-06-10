AVN 51.24 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.44%)
Pakistan

MNFS&R: Rs8.850bn allocated under PSDP

Fazal Sher Published 10 Jun, 2023 05:01am

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated Rs 8.850 billion for the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) in the annual budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), compared to Rs 10,129.134 million in the budget 2022-23.

The budget document showed a decrease of 12.6 percent in funds allocated for various attached departments of MNFS&R. The Rs 8.599 billion would be spent on the completion of 21 ongoing developmental projects, whereas, Rs 250 million was allocated for three new schemes during the current financial year.

Under the PSDP 2023-24, Rs 2,800 million has been allocated for a national programme for the improvement of watercourses phase II, while Rs 900 million earmarked for the national programme for enhancing the commend area in Barani areas of Pakistan.

PSDP budget MNFS&R national food security

